7 reasons to check out Denver's CinemaQ

Denver Film started CinemaQ in 2009 as a way to celebrate queer voices, queer visions and queer visibility as seen in the film industry. The three-day festival showcases new and classic LGBTQ+ movies from around the world. This year's festival includes 12 feature films as well as a shorts showcase, included are documentaries, dramas and animated movies.

CinemaQ runs August 8 - 10, 2025 at the Sie Film Center on East Colfax Avenue in Denver.

"We operate 365-days-a-year to just showcase the best in film, build a film community, and we do it all for the viewers," said Keith Garcia, Artistic Director at the Sie Film Center.

Here are 7 reasons why you might consider checking it out:

1. BLQ showcase gets bigger & better

Denver Film's partnership with Black Pride Colorado is in its second year. The BLQ (Black Lives Queerly) showcase includes screenings of four films, panel discussions, and a dance party.

Dr. Tara Jae, Executive Director of Black Pride Colorado, said in a news release that "these screenings are more than events, they are acts of resistance, visibility, and healing for our community at large."

"At Black Pride Colorado, we believe in the transformative power of storytelling to reclaim our narratives, celebrate Black queer joy, and build collective liberation," Jae said.

2. You can go inside the fight for trans rights

"Heightened Scrutiny," screening on day two, follows civil rights lawyer Chase Strangio as he battles at the Supreme Court for transgender adolescents' right to healthcare. Strangio faces challenges not only in the legal system, but also in the media as he wages this personal fight.

3. Poignant storytelling is timeless

CinemaQ kicks off with the presentation of "Twinless." Fresh off its premiere at Sundance Film Festival and before its wider release, "Twinless" explores the themes of loss and connection. The movie follows Roman (Dylan O'Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney) who meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely friendship.

4. Who doesn't love a movie starring Olivia Colman & John Lithgow?

The Festival closes with a screening of "Jimpa" starring Olivia Colman and John Lithgow. The intergenerational family drama explores the complexities of parenthood, queer identity and the evolving meaning of family.

5. House music has roots in queer Black clubs

"Move Ya Body: The Birth of House" shows how house music emerged from the underground dance clubs on the South Side of Chicago. The movie features dramatic recreations, archival materials and interviews with the genre's pioneers. Denver Film will keep the celebration going with a House Party at the Sie Film Center on Saturday, August 9, 2025 after the film screening.

6. Lesbians rule in space

Denver Film is hosting SaturGAY Morning Cartoons + Cereal Party at the Sie Film Center.

"Where we have some cartoons of yore that I think were very queer coded as a child watching them, but that's before our brand new animated queer film from Australia called "Lesbian Space Princess," Garcia said.

7. Drag queens & club kids may be the best way to survive the apocalypse

When zombies attack a warehouse party in Brooklyn, drag queens, club kids & frenemies have to put aside their drama to fight back. "Queens of the Dead" is screening as part of BLQ and is sponsored by Black Pride Colorado. "Queens of the Dead" director, Tina Romero, is the daughter of the Godfather of Zombie movies, George Romero, who directed "Night of the Living Dead."

"The Cinema Q Film Festival was born and we've been amplifying queer voices, queer visions, and queer visibility ever since," Garcia explained. "This year and right now, it's especially an important time to amplify queer voices, and I think, this batch of films is going to be just the right remedy for the kind of ill feeling we have in the world right now."