Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver changes 311 service hours, rolls out AI chatbot to help answer questions from residents

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver cuts 311 service hours, encourages residents to use AI chatbot
Denver cuts 311 service hours, encourages residents to use AI chatbot 00:18

The City of Denver has changed its 311 service hours and is directing residents to use its new chatbot to answer questions. According to the city, the 311 hours have changed "to align with its budget and ensure the best possible service."

Denver's 311 "provides residents with an effortless, accessible way to navigate city services," according to its website. Residents can call 311 to ask questions about services ranging from trash collection to traffic stoplight issues or to be connected to other city services like the public library. The service also provides a resource to those who don't have internet access. 

denver-311-sunny.jpg
Sunny is the City and County of Denver's chatbot  denvergov.org

The city released a statement that the new 311 hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The city said that Sunny, the chatbot, can also answer questions online 24 hours a day and seven days a week online or by text at HEY311. 

Sunny can also accommodate 72 different languages, like Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Tagalog, Dutch, Indonesian, Polish, and Irish, along with dozens more. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue