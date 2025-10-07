Denver changes 311 service hours, rolls out AI chatbot to help answer questions from residents

The City of Denver has changed its 311 service hours and is directing residents to use its new chatbot to answer questions. According to the city, the 311 hours have changed "to align with its budget and ensure the best possible service."

Denver's 311 "provides residents with an effortless, accessible way to navigate city services," according to its website. Residents can call 311 to ask questions about services ranging from trash collection to traffic stoplight issues or to be connected to other city services like the public library. The service also provides a resource to those who don't have internet access.

Sunny is the City and County of Denver's chatbot denvergov.org

The city released a statement that the new 311 hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The city said that Sunny, the chatbot, can also answer questions online 24 hours a day and seven days a week online or by text at HEY311.

Sunny can also accommodate 72 different languages, like Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Tagalog, Dutch, Indonesian, Polish, and Irish, along with dozens more.