Denver cardiologist Stephen Matthews agrees to temporarily stop practicing medicine after date rape charges

Dr. Stephen Matthews, a Denver cardiologist charged with drugging and sexually assaulting women he met through various dating sites, has agreed to stop practicing medicine on an interim basis.

The restriction agreement with the Colorado Medical Board went into effect Monday.

Matthews' criminal defense attorney has previously indicated the doctor is innocent and has done nothing wrong.

Denver prosecutors have charged Matthews in connection with 10 women he dated between 2019 and 2023. Many say they blacked out after drinking with Matthews at his home and several say after they blacked out, they believe Matthews sexually assaulted them.

The agreement with the Colorado medical board says a panel met on May 19 and reviewed "court records and news reports that (Matthews) is facing criminal charges."

In the document obtained by CBS News Colorado, Mathews denies any violation of the state's Medical Practice Act, but says Matthews is entering into the agreement voluntarily "to facilitate further evaluation of the issues."

The six-page agreement says Matthews will not practice medicine for the time being, although the agreement is non-disciplinary and does not mean Matthews engaged in unprofessional conduct.

Matthews "agrees that he will not perform any act requiring a license [...] while this Interim Agreement is in effect."

The agreement will remain in effect until there is a final disposition in Matthews' case or other disciplinary action is taken.

Matthews is being held without bond at the Denver jail.