Denver businesses offer deals, get ready for March Madness crowds at Ball Arena

It's been two years since March Madness came to the Mile High City and businesses around Denver's Ball Arena are ready.

Brooklyn's right next to Ball Arena is always busy on game day. Whether it's the Nuggets or the Avalanche, it's an easy and close spot to grab a bite or brew before the game.

CBS

Manager Russell Nelson says March Madness is on a whole other level.

"It takes it from a regular Avs or Nuggets game and takes it to like an Avs playoff game or you know Stanley Cup game. That's the atmosphere. It's crazy in here," said Nelson.

They have ordered extra food and called in extra staff for next week, but they aren't the only ones.

CBS

Wally's Wisconsin Tavern and its sister establishment Rhein Haus a few blocks away from the arena are also gearing up for a big weekend. They are Badgers fans, but they hope no matter what teams come to play they can get some of the foot traffic from the games.

"We're ready we're bringing in a lot of people and we're hoping we can bring in the crowds as well," said Manager Cassandra Dossett.

They are opening early on gameday to accommodate the crowds and Dossett says if you're coming downtown best to have a plan.

CBS

"I would say come early, you know, figure out your parking. Come down here. It's all first come first serve here. We'll be ready. We're going to have drink specials. Bring your ID for us. And just have fun," said Dossett.

"This is an experience you don't get very often, especially here in Denver," said Nelson.