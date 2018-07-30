

Michael Spencer began working at CBS4 in June of 2016. His first assignment was going to the White House to cover the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos when they met with President Obama.

"I moved to Denver and was doing live shots in Washington D.C. for my first assignment, it was an unbelievable way to make my Denver debut," Michael said.

Michael's love for sports started as a young boy.

"I remember watching Al Michaels on television and saying, 'I want to do what he does.' I've been privileged to cover sports in some great cities and Denver is a perfect fit. The fans have such a passion for sports which makes it fun to cover, and fun to talk about on a daily basis."

Michael's career started at the University of Missouri. After graduation he worked for KMID-TV in Midland, Texas before moving to KAMR-TV in Amarillo, Texas. After Amarillo, Michael moved to WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee before landing a job at CBS4 in Denver.

"Denver is a dream city to cover sports in. I can't think of a better place to be."

When he's not watching or covering sports you can find Michael out and about enjoying everything that Denver has to offer.

Just The Facts

• Position: Sports Anchor

• Year hired: 2016

• Alma Mater: University of Missouri

• Role model: My dad, he taught me everything I need to know and is the reason I have such a strong love for sports.

• Job you would never attempt: Working on a snake farm.

• Star sign: Capricorn

• First TV appearance: I was a high school senior and got interviewed by a local TV station. We played a trivia game, and got all three answers correct. It's been downhill since then.

• Hidden talent: I'm a fantastic dancer (in my own mind).

• Favorite musician: George Strait, you can't beat the king.

Hometown: San Antonio

• Favorite food: Pizza. You can't go wrong with pizza, right?

• Number of siblings: I have a younger sister Elizabeth who is the coolest person I know.

• Favorite sports team: Is this a trick question? The Broncos, of course.

• Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere with my family and friends.

