Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime scores first touchdown as a pro
Denver Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime scored his first career touchdown on Thursday Night Football.
It happened early in the first quarter of the Broncos matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday in Inglewood, California. Estime broke through the middle for a 3-yard score.
Estime suffered an ankle injury early in the season and missed several games but in recent weeks he's been getting more work in the Broncos backfield.