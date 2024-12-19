Watch CBS News
Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime scores first touchdown as a pro

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime scored his first career touchdown on Thursday Night Football.  

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
Audric Estimé of the Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chargers during the first quarter. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

It happened early in the first quarter of the Broncos matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday in Inglewood, California. Estime broke through the middle for a 3-yard score.

Estime suffered an ankle injury early in the season and missed several games but in recent weeks he's been getting more work in the Broncos backfield.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

