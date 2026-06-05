Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper arrested, accused of domestic violence

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper has been arrested and accused of domestic violence. According to Douglas County Jail records, Cooper, 28, was booked into the jail on two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief.

The records show that Cooper was arrested by the Parker Police Department and booked into the jail at 2:38 a.m. Friday.

Jonathon Javier Cooper Denver Broncos

Cooper had a court appearance for the charges scheduled for Friday morning in Douglas County Court.

Cooper is an outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos where he has played for the past five years. In October 2025, Cooper was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the week 6 win over the New York Jets. He was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cooper went to Ohio State University, where he was selected as an All-Big Ten honoree on two occasions, including third-team recognition in 2020.