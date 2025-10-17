Denver Broncos mascot Thunder runs strong in the hearts of fans, 33 seasons galloping the gridiron

Denver Broncos great Thunder, the horse, got some national attention this week. Thunder rolls before every Broncos home game kickoff when he leads the players onto Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The animal was featured in a report by Kris Van Cleave on CBS Mornings on Friday.

Thunder spends time with owner Sharon Magness Blake before a home game. CBS

A Thunder horse has been leading the charge at Broncos home games for 33 seasons. Today's Thunder -- Thunder IV -- has his own pregame rituals like any other member of the team; although, his usually involves hay. He continues to encapsulate the spirit of Broncos Country, and lives in the hearts of those who bleed orange and blue.

"Sometimes, the players go in and out of favor," said trainer Ann Judge, who rides with her steed onto the gridiron. "Thunder never goes out of favor."

Judge has been dedicated to the Broncos as long as Thunder over the past three decades. She and Thunder have taken the field for years to the delight of fans when the team scores.

"Every time they see Thunder, something good has happened," Judge told CBS News.

Back in the day, the Broncos had experimented with various costumed mascots -- and they have one today in Miles the Mascot -- but they were looking for an opportunity to really connect with Broncos Country faithful at home games. Thunder's story began with a call to his owner, Sharon Magness Blake.

"'We need a white horse to be the mascot,'" Magness Blake recalled the team explaining. "They had one, but he got fired. And, 'Would you like to do it?' I said, 'I'd love to do it.'"

Thunder has his own stall at the stadium in Denver, and he spends his time there with Magness Blake and her husband as a family before each game.

"You be a good boy," Magness Blake said lovingly to Thunder while petting him ahead of a recent Broncos game.

They all cherish their quality time right up until it's time for Thunder to run.

Ann Judge-Wegener takes the field with Thunder and the Denver Broncos before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 29, 2025. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

"It's stressful because you want to keep the horse safe, and you want to keep everybody around him safe," Magness Blake explained. "But it's so cool."

During his interview with CBS News, Thunder seemed to be weighing in on his experience as a member of the Broncos, and his owner was happy to translate for him.

"He said, 'I think I'm going to have to work hard today," Magness Blake went on. "'I think we're gonna win.'" And Thunder seemed to positively agree, as he listened.

The game CBS News attended saw Thunder streak down the field at Mile High for four different touchdowns. The original Thunder's first game in 1993 also saw success from the team and a win. Since then, Thunder has been saddled up for all the ensuing home games, all three Super Bowl victories and rooted his place in Broncos culture among doting fans. You better believe Thunder even has his own stallion-sized Super Bowl ring.

Thunder calls the Colorado Eastern Plains community of Bennett his home when it's not game day. When he returns to the stadium for his duty, it's easy to spot his faithful supporters around the stadium.

"I think it's kind of one of those critical things, especially with Thunder," Russ Barnum told CBS News. "You know, the ride that he does."