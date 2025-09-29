Broncos cruise past Bengals at home 28-3, improve to 2-2

The Denver Broncos cruised to a 28-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday night. Quarterback Bo Nix and the offense gave the fans plenty to cheer about in the first half -- 305 total yards, three touchdowns -- and Denver's stout defense made sure the Bengals weren't able to mount any kind of comeback in the second half.

Adam Trautman of the Denver Broncos stiffarms Geno Stone of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on September 29, 2025. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

With the win, the Broncos improved to 2-2, which means they're tied for second place in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers lead the division at 3-1.

Denver travels to Philadelphia to face last year's Super Bowl champion Eagles next Sunday. The Eagles have yet to lose a game this season.