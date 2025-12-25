Denver Broncos hold off Kansas City Chiefs in 20-13 victory on the road

The Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13 in week 17 at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night. The Broncos closed it out with the game-winning touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 25: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos attempts a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Eric Thomas / Getty Images

Quarterback Bo Nix found rookie running back RJ Harvey with a pass to the right for a 1-yard touchdown with less than 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Kicker Will Lutz then put away the extra point.

The Kansas City Chiefs then received the ball back in dwindling time but were unable to make use of it before the clock ran out for the Broncos victory.

Nix was effective both on the ground and in passing. He rushed for the first Broncos touchdown of the game, ending the contest with a total of 42 rushing yards on top of his 182 passing yards. Harvey led the Broncos with 43 rushing yards, and running back Jaleel McLaughlin kept up in his own right with 40 rushing yards.

Lutz was perfect all night, completing each of his field goal attempts and extra point attempts.

The Broncos defense was stingy all game, allowing the lone Chiefs touchdown in the second quarter.

The last time the Broncos and Chiefs met was in week 11 when Denver defeated Kansas City 22-19 at Empower Field at Mile High. This also marked the first time the Broncos defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead since Sept. 15, 2015, and the first time since 2014 the Broncos have swept the season series with the Chiefs.

The Broncos are now 13-3 on the season and leading the AFC West division. Denver will look to close out the regular season with a win at home when the division rival Los Angeles Chargers visit on Sunday, Jan. 4.