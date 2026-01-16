Denver Broncos fan turns heads by "blinging" fan apparel

Across Colorado, Denver Broncos football fans bleed orange and blue.

"Born and raised here, so I've always been a Broncos fan," said Itsuko Cobb. "We don't miss a game."

Itsuko Cobb CBS

For Cobb, however, she also bleeds a little bit of bling.

"[I'm] doing something different that people don't normally see," she said.

Cobb began blinging her own Colorado sports apparel nearly two years ago, starting with Denver Nuggets' jerseys, and the response to them was overwhelming.

"Got lots of compliments on it," she said. "It was fun. I was on the big screen quite a few times, and it was fun for me. I've been asked to start my own shop for two years, and I never did it."

When health issues put her on the sidelines from her job, Cobb saw an opportunity.

"I had to have spine surgery. So I'm at home right now, [and] I have lots of time," said Cobb.

She started adding bling to a variety of her merch, and people who requested it. She launched Suko for sports designs on TikTok nearly three months ago as a way to showcase her work.

A display of some of Denver Broncos fan Itsuko Cobb's blinged hats that she created. CBS

"I made a Demarius Thomas jersey, and that's when it really took off," said Cobb. "When it was the DT game, I had a special order come in. He signed the back of the jersey already. I was a little afraid to do it because if I messed it up, you can't ever replace that. So, I did it anyway [and] it came out great and became a viral video."

Now she's dedicated to custom designs, spending a couple of hours per hat, or up to several days on bigger pieces. Each time, producing unique products where each rhinestone is handled with care.

"I've loved creating things," said Cobb. "Just drawing characters and stuff like that and blinging those things

As the Broncos prepare for their first playoff game of the season, the demand for her work is brighter than ever.

"I did like an emergency drop," said Cobb, "and made 20 hats and… 18 of them sold out within about 20 minutes."

It's a labor of love for her team, and an opportunity to help her own family.

"Part of the reason I started is my mom is in memory care, and it's really expensive, so I was like, 'Well, maybe this can kind of help.' I never thought it would blow up to this, but it has, and it's been amazing," she said.

While she plans to keep making unique pieces for more Colorado teams in the future, her focus now is on giving fans their own piece of bling, on the path to Broncos victory.

"Till the Super Bowl," she said.