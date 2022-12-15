Denver Broncos donate money so Mines students can cheer on football team at national championship game

The Denver Broncos are donating thousands of dollars to Colorado School of Mines so students can see their team play for a national title.

The ownership group, led by Greg Penner, Carrie Penner, and Rob Walton, donated $100,000 to go to transportation costs to help students get to McKinney, Texas, where the Orediggers will play Ferris State in the Division II National Championship Game.

That game is on Saturday. With a win, Mines would win its first national championship in program history. The last time Colorado saw a national title was in 2014, when CSU-Pueblo won the Division II national championship.