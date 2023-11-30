Watch CBS News
Kickoff time and date set for Week 15 Broncos-Lions game

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Denver Broncos will play the Detroit Lions in a night game on Dec. 16. Kickoff for the Week 15 game will be at 6:15 p.m. (MT) at Ford Field.

 The game is the third of a critical three-game road stretch for the 6-5 Broncos. They start out this weekend with a matchup with the Texans in Houston, then travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams the following week.

The Lions are currently 8-3 and sit atop the NFC North.

The Broncos-Lions game will air on NFL Network.

