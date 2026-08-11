Denver Broncos CEO hopes to open new stadium in time for 2031 NFL season

The Denver Broncos CEO said he hopes to open the new stadium at Burnham Yard in time for the 2031 NFL season- just five years from now. Greg Penner talked about the plans on Tuesday morning, nearly a year after identifying Burnham Yard as the preferred site for a new stadium.

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Still, he acknowledged the project has not progressed as quickly as team leaders had hoped, "It's a preferred site, but it's not finalized."

The team unveiled updated renderings of its Burnham Yard master plan last Tuesday, highlighting a vision that includes parks, restaurants, shops, housing and public gathering spaces surrounding a new stadium. At that time, Broncos Team President Damani Leech said the Broncos continue to refine both the stadium design and the overall district plan.

Leech said negotiations surrounding a Community Benefits Agreement and the relocation of Denver Water facilities remain critical pieces of the project. The Broncos need about 20 acres currently occupied by Denver Water operations for the development to move forward.

The team released updated renderings of its Burnham Yard master plan on Tuesday. Denver Broncos

Leech said negotiations surrounding a Community Benefits Agreement and the relocation of Denver Water facilities remain critical pieces of the project. The Broncos need about 20 acres currently occupied by Denver Water operations for the development to move forward.

On Tuesday, Penner confirmed that the team had closed on a purchase of about 10 acres of land in Burnham Yard the day before, while acknowledging some challenges with the timeline of the project.

"It's a lot of moving pieces, and it is complex. Our focus is squarely on the 2031 opening and trying to get that done, but it's not going to be easy," said Penner.

The updated master plan includes references to the site's rail heritage while transforming the industrial property into a mixed-use entertainment district designed to be active year-round.

Burnham Yard in Denver CBS

One of the biggest unanswered questions is whether the Broncos will require personal seat licenses, or PSLs, at a new stadium. A PSL is a one-time fee that gives fans the right to purchase season tickets.

Other plans for the Burnham Yard property include preserving part of the historic rail yard and potentially incorporating a stop on Colorado's future passenger rail system.

On Wednesday, Denver will host a community event for the Burnham Yard Small Area Plan that will allow the public to share feedback on the proposal for the new stadium plans. This is the third public meeting of the city's small area planning process.

The open house is planned for Aug. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the La Alma Recreation Center, located at 1325 W. 11th Ave. in Denver.