New Denver Broncos stadium could get passenger rail stop if voters approve funding

A proposed passenger rail stop at Burnham Yard could become part of the future Denver Broncos stadium development. It would give fans and commuters another way to travel, while potentially easing traffic congestion along the Front Range.

The Broncos recently finalized a deal with the Colorado Department of Transportation to purchase Burnham Yard, the team's preferred site for a new stadium. Plans for the property include preserving part of the historic rail yard and potentially incorporating a stop on Colorado's future passenger rail system.

Burnham Yard in Denver CBS

It's a plan the Broncos are on board with.

Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth said in a statement, "Our master plan for Burnham Yard, still in its preliminary stages of design, includes a potential Front Range Passenger Rail Station. We would welcome the state developing a station there as it supports the multimodal goals for the development."

Transportation leaders and the Broncos have held multiple discussions about bringing service to the site.

"We as a board plan on adopting the stadium as a special event stop with the Colorado Connector," said Sal Pace, general manager of the Front Range Passenger Rail District.

Pace said the proposed stop could help reduce traffic by giving travelers from communities such as Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo an alternative to driving to games and events.

"As you think about drivers coming down from Fort Collins or up from Pueblo and Colorado Springs, there are a lot of drivers on the road just heading to Mile High," Pace said. "We think it's an important transportation need to get passengers and drivers off the road and make sure our roads and bridges are less congested."

Supporters envision a future where fans can bypass Interstate 25 traffic and arrive at games by train.

Funding for the northern segment of the Colorado Connector, which would run from Denver to Fort Collins, is already in place. Funding for the southern segment, connecting Denver and Pueblo, would require voter approval.

Pace said district leaders expect to decide later this summer whether to place a funding measure on the ballot.

"We still need final approval for alignment from the host freight railroads, but this is a station that makes a lot of sense if we want to relieve congestion on our highways, roads and bridges," Pace said.

If voters approve funding and the project moves forward, transportation leaders say special-event rail service to the future Broncos stadium could begin by 2032.