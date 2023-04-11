Watch CBS News
Denver breaks daily record high

Denver broke a 41-year-old daily record high today. We smashed the old daily record of 80 degrees by hitting 84 degrees this afternoon.

And we won't be done breaking records. Another one could fall tomorrow as well.

With all these warm temperatures, we are also very concerned about fire danger. We have Red Flag Warnings tomorrow for all of southeastern Colorado into the southern Foothills. We will be very warm, windy and dry in these areas.

The fire danger remains high on Thursday with a Fire Weather Watch that will include the Denver area and the Foothills. We won't be as warm as Wednesday, but still above normal with high wind.

We do get relief on Friday when a good chance of rain rolls into the Front Range. Our temperatures will drop to the mid 50s, but we'll be back close to 70 by Sunday.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 5:50 PM

