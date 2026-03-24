Denver breaks 130-year heat record set in 1896, shattering previous March 24 record

Denver broke a 130-year-old heat record for March 24. The previous record was 76 degrees, set in 1896. As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Weather Service had Denver at 78 degrees.

CBS

This continues a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures for Colorado in March.

Last Saturday marked the peak of this early-season heat wave, with Denver International Airport climbing to 86 degrees, setting a record for the warmest temperature ever recorded in March. While the airport fell just short of 90 degrees, many communities across the plains surged into the low 90s — an extraordinary feat for March.

CBS

The heat isn't over yet. Wednesday's previous record high is 86 degrees for March 25, and the forecasted high is 88 degrees.

A cold front is expected to move through by the end of the week, dropping temperatures into the 60s.