Denver Boys & Girls Clubs help children enjoy childhood while becoming adults

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver serves children ages 5 to 18. That is a wide age range and requires that staff meet the needs of children at different stages of growth.

"As we look at our older members, it's giving them the opportunities to really have those resume builders. How do you talk about leadership? How do you ensure that you're setting yourself up for the real world?" said Josh Licerio, Director of Operations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. "A five-year-old - much different, right?! A lot of energy. Really trying to understand how to navigate the space with their peers around them. A lot of that is really just understanding how are you in a group of your peers and how do you navigate conflict? How do you navigate just learning? That's all the things you get here at Boys & Girls Club."

Members like 12-year-old Ashley love the Boys & Girls Club because of all the different activities that are offered. She likes to express her creativity in art classes, but also gets help with her academics too.

"It has helped us a lot like improving our grades. I compared my grades from the year before I joined until the next year, I had improved a lot in my things," Ashley told CBS News Colorado.

She turns to her club to help her try new things and expand her horizons.

"One of the teachers does music so he recommended to me to start doing a playlist for the club, so I'm going to start doing that," she said with a smile.

Ashley has to figure out how to put together a playlist that doesn't just reflect her favorite music, but will appeal to the entire club. She's thinking of surveying the members and compiling everyone's favorite songs.

"Let's me take on responsibility and shows me that I need to complete responsibilities and promises that I make," she explained.

14-year-old Carlos is all about taking on extra responsibilities. He's a Junior Staff member at the KIPP Peak Club.

"I love it. It's a nice job while I'm doing school. It doesn't get between my hours in school and my hours here at the club," he told CBS News Colorado.

His responsibilities include cleaning up around the club and helping out with the younger kids.

"I used to not be that patient, but with kids you're going to have to be a lot more patient," Carlos explained.

As a staff member, Carlos is serious about being a role model for the younger children. He's also doing the Youth of the Year program, which is a leadership program at the Boys & Girls Club. He has to write essays, get recommendation letters, and do interviews. He also has to be able to articulate what the club means to him.

"It means a lot to me because this is where I first met my best friend and first started connecting with him," he explained.

He sees first hand how the club fills the gaps for children during the holidays.

"Multiple families don't necessarily have the money to buy toys. I'm from a family that doesn't really have the money to buy big things," he said.

Carlos is grateful for the toys that his younger brothers will get at the club. At many of the clubs those toys come with a lesson in personal finances. The club members have to earn club bucks.

"You need to earn them by listening to the staff and going on field trips, and cleaning up after yourself, picking up," said Junior, a 9-year-old club member.

"You need to earn them by being respectful, being good, being kind, don't bully," said Jesus, another 9-year-old club member.

The staff gives out the club bucks pretty generously, so that everyone has some before the holiday party.

"At the end of the year before the club is finished, we do an auction and how many club bucks you earned that's how much you can offer for the auction," Ashley explained.

It's a lesson in responsibility, earning your rewards and working toward a goal. For many of the members it's also a lesson in giving.

"I get with the club bucks like a camping thing for my brother. I get most of things for my brother," Jesus said.

"Why?" CBS News Colorado asked.

"Because he doesn't have that much toys," Jesus replied.

"Don't you want toys for yourself?" CBS News Colorado asked him.

"No," he said. "I'm good."

That happens more often than not, the kids spend their club bucks on family members.

"I got something for my niece. I got her a barbie," Junior explained.

"How did that make you feel to give her that gift?" CBS News Colorado asked.

"Happy," Junior replied.

Being given the opportunity to help their families is the biggest holiday gift that many of these children could get.

You can support the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver by making a donation to the CBS Colorado Together for Colorado Toy Drive. Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy in the donation bins at participating King Soopers stores through December 24, 2024.