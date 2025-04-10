Denver company developing technology to support warfighters in space with first ever on-orbit refueling mission

A Denver company will be heading to space. Astroscale U.S. will help conduct two refueling operations for a Department of Defense satellite with the first on-orbit refueling mission.

The mission hopes to show that in-space logistics are possible and won't take years to complete.

"We're changing the reality of what's possible," said Ron Lopez, President of Astroscale U.S. "This mission proves that in-space logistics does not have to be years away. We're a focused team with one goal: deliver and operate an operational prototype spacecraft for the Space Force."

Astroscale U.S.

Commander of Space Operations Command Lt. Gen. David Miller spoke about the Space Force Association's space warfighting developments Wednesday at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

"We're not as ready as we want to be," Miller explained. "I think there's a certain place that the American people in any military service, when they send their kids, their sons and daughters to fight, they're not looking for an even contest. They're looking for our deterrent to be so credible, our capability to be so strong, and our Guardians, in this case, to be so prepared that no adversary would even conceive of anything approaching challenging U.S. space systems or U.S. space superiority."

He said China has made numerous advancements in the last decade, including the launch of 1,000 satellites. Miller said China's People's Liberation Army has conducted demonstrations for orbital bombardment systems and has been developing technology for electromagnetic disruption, jamming, and laser capabilities over the last several years.

He also said there are concerns over Russian developments of potential counter space or anti-satellite weapons.

"It's the reason why we have a Space Force. And, most importantly, it's the reason why Space Operations Command, but really all of the field commands, are focusing on forging what we call combat ready space power. Because that's what the demand is," said Miller.

Astroscale U.S.

The new Astroscale U.S. Refueler, developed in collaboration with Space System's Command's Servicing Mobility and Logistics Program office, will offer hydrazine refueling operations above the Geostationary Earth Orbit. The refueler's bus and orbit Fab refueling interfaces were developed by the Southwest Research Institute.

"We're not just enabling a refueling mission — we're laying the groundwork for scalable, flexible logistics across space," said Ian Thomas, Astroscale U.S. Refueler Program Manager. "This is infrastructure that expands options for the warfighter and demonstrates what rapid innovation looks like in action."

The refueler is expected to launch in the summer of 2026.