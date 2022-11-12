Denver Art Museum introduces 'Her Brush' exhibit, honoring Japanese women

Private display hidden for centuries now on display at Denver Art Museum's "Her Brush" exhibit

Private art collections that were hidden for centuries are set to be on display.

The Denver Art Museum is introducing the "Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection" which highlights pieces from Japanese women.

"Truth is... these artists were overlooked because of their gender," said Einor Cervone, Associate Curator of Asian Art at Denver Art Museum. "We are bringing them back to the limelight."

The exhibition, which was announced to be revealed this month by the Denver Art Museum back in July, displays over 500 collections of Japanese art.

"The art is primarily done by women artists, from the 17th century to the 20th century," Cervone said.

As the museum reveals the new exhibit, most of the pieces will be featured for the first time ever.

"Some of them have waited four centuries. So, it's an exciting moment." Cervone said.

She says most Japanese women were trained in calligraphy and painting only to be good counterparts to the men in their lives.

"Some of them made the leap and became artists in their own light and that speaks volumes," she said. "Imagine playing the piano in Victorian England and then becoming a pianist. That I believe is the best analogy."

The exhibition also digs deeper into the artist, working as a portal into their personal worlds and private lives.

"Some of the works in the show were probably not produced to be sold or to be exhibited. Some of these are personal jottings," Cervone said.

There's also an interactive feature allowing viewers to create their own art. The feature is available to adults and children, while the tool is free to those who are 18 and under.

Denver Art Museum will open the exhibition on Nov. 13 and will be open until May 2023. The exhibition will be included for general admission.