Jobseekers lined up for inclusive career fair in Aurora with some hired on the spot

Job search websites can be overwhelming, especially if you don't know your next move. Mile High United Way and the Village Exchange Center put the search under one roof with an inclusive and collaborative job and resource fair on Friday.

People were invited to apply and interview with companies across Metro Denver including, Amazon Welcome Door, FedEx, Food Bank of the Rockies, Goodwill of Colorado, and Mile High United Way's 211 Help Center.

Jobseekers, like Gustavo Bernal, are looking for new gigs in the new country they call home.

"Right now, I have a job in landscaping," Bernal said. "I'm looking for new opportunities and new growth here. I barely just arrived in the United States, so I see a good opportunity to grow and find things that I like."

When the job fair opened Friday, there was a line outside the door full of people waiting to find new opportunities. There were a variety of companies looking to strengthen their workforce and some people received jobs on the spot.

Companies are set up to show potential employees what they have to offer. A few seekers even left with offers.

"Some people have already found a job, which is really exciting!" exclaimed Vanecia Kerr of Mile High United Way. "Our primary focus is to provide information on jobs that are for people who may find it difficult to find positions in our community. There are jobs that don't require a college degree or any type of advanced education. They don't have to worry about trying to figure out if they need extra education."

She knows some of our neighbors don't hear "congratulations" often. For some, it's a lack of education and others, a lack of papers.

"We want to make sure that this job fair is open to everyone and that they can get the resources that they need if they are undocumented. If you are documented, you can come and get jobs as well. We're looking at reaching out to all cultures, all individuals, anyone who may need or want a job," Kerr said.

Thousands of migrants arrived to Colorado in recent months and the ones who decided to stay are searching for work.

"It means a lot for someone to come here and know that they're welcomed and know there are resources available in the community and that there are jobs available as well," Kerr said.

Bernal is still looking for his next 9 to 5. But after today, he's even more optimistic.

"I would love to study something else so I can grow and get a job that lets me help people," Bernal said.

If you missed out on the job fair, it's not too late to find out about openings and get job search support. United Way is ready to help by dialing 211 for support.