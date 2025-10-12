Denver area café bans unsupervised teens due to repeated incidents

After multiple incidents involving middle and high school students, one Denver area café announced that it will no longer allow them inside without an adult.

Apple Ridge Café said there have been repeated problems with disruptive behavior and theft in the eatery.

"We've always enjoyed being a place where young people can gather, but recent actions by a few have made it necessary to make this change," the café said in a Facebook post.

Last week, they shared changes to their rules for those dining in and for takeout orders.

Unsupervised students are no longer allowed to eat inside the café; a parent or adult must accompany them to dine in. Students are still allowed to place or pick up orders, but they must pay before receiving the food and eat off the property.

Management said they hope to keep the café a safe, respectful and welcoming place for everyone. They hope that the new restrictions can be short-lived: "Hopefully, by bringing this matter to the community, behaviors can be addressed and we can welcome back our younger guests."