Denver area Bar-B-Q pit to close after 21 years

After over 20 years in business, a popular Bar-B-Q restaurant in the Denver metro area will be closing its doors next month.

Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q opened in Centennial in 2004 and is known for its pit-smoked meats and southern style atmosphere. Owners Alex and Jessie Liesegang are inviting their customers to come visit one more time during the restaurant's final week.

Jessie Liesegang

"We've loved serving this community for over 21 years," said Alex and Jessie Liesegang. "Many of our customers have become like family to us, and we're so grateful for everyone who's walked through our doors. We hope you'll stop by this week to help us celebrate this next chapter in our lives."

Bono's is located at 9393 E. Dry Creek Road. The restaurant's final day of operation will be Saturday, with regular hours of 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Leisegangs said that a new tenant will begin development almost immediately after the restaurant closes.