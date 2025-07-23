Denver Animal Protection warns public, pet owners after bats test positive for rabies

A second bat has tested positive for rabies in Denver, this time in the Highlands Neighborhood.

The first bat of the year to test positive in Denver was found in the Sloan Lake Neighborhood on July 8. On July 17, a family in the Highlands Neighborhood reported a second positive bat.

Rabies can be transmitted through saliva, usually through a bite from an animal with the disease. Authorities said the disease affects the nervous system and is usually fatal if symptoms develop. They stressed the importance of keeping pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations. A low-cost vaccine clinic is available at the Denver Animal Shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Fort Collins Natural Areas Program said, "Like all mammals, bats can get rabies. However, only ½ of 1% of bats contract rabies. When they do, they are very sick and usually die. If you see a bat on the ground or during the daytime, it might be sick. Don't touch it, keep children and pets away." You can learn more about the types of bats in Colorado here.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment urged the public to be cautious and avoid contact with bats and other wild animals. They said that most people in Denver come into contact with bats when they find their way into a home, and advised residents not to sleep with open and unscreened windows and doors. If a bat manages to enter the house, close it off and call Denver Animal Protection to remove it.

If an animal bites you, DAP said to flush the wound and wash thoroughly with soap and water, then contact your doctor. Someone bitten by an animal positive for rabies may be started on post-exposure prophylaxis treatment to prevent the development of the disease. All animal bites and scratches should be reported to DAP