Denver activates residential plow plan in face of significant snow

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) announced it is activating it's residential plow program starting at midnight on Friday. The City is planning for two 12-hour shifts.

The residential plows are smaller, usually a truck with a plow blade attached. The residential plows will make a single pass down the center of each side street. They do not carry deicing material, and they don't scrape all the way down to the pavement.

Denver initiated a residential plow program during the blizzards of 2006-07 to keep residential streets passable. Before the program, residents often had problems with deep ruts developing on the side streets that would then refreeze every night making the roads more treacherous. The program covers about 1,260 miles of residential streets.

Colorado's Eastern Plains will see higher amounts of snow. First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert says this is a "once in a generation" snow for Southern Colorado.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures in the 50's on Sunday which should go a long way to melting the snow and clearing the streets.