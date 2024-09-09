Denver temperatures hit 90+ degrees for the 59th time this year, the climb on the leaderboard continues

Summer 2024 was the second hottest summer on record in Denver

We've officially hit 90+ degrees at the Denver International Airport for the 59th time so far this year. The hot stretch of weather continues in Denver.

The climb on the leaderboard continues, tied for 6th-most all time. This comes as Summer 2024 was the second hottest summer on record in Denver. Over the last 30 years, we typically see roughly 46 days over the course of the year at or above 90 degrees. We are already 13 days above average so far this year.

Here is a look at the current tally of days at or above 90 degrees:

2020 with 75 days 2021 with 73 days 2022 with 67 days 2000 with 61 days 1994 with 60 days 2021, 2018 & 2024 with 59 days

Six of the eight years on the list have occurred within the past ten years. At this point, I'd say its safe to expected an additional 1-4 days at or above the 90 degree mark over the next two weeks. This will bring Denver to the top-5 on record.