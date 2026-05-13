Denver could hit first 90-degree day of the year nearly a month ahead of schedule

Denver could hit 90 degrees Wednesday for the first time this year, bringing a taste of summer well ahead of schedule.

The average first 90-degree day in Denver is June 10. If Denver reaches 90 degrees on Wednesday, it will happen about four weeks earlier than normal.

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Wednesday could also tie the daily record high for May 13. The current record is 90 degrees, set in 1915.

The heat does not stop there. Denver is forecast to stay well above normal Thursday, with a high near 87 degrees. The record high for May 14 is 87 degrees, set in 2013.

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A brief cooldown arrives by Friday, but temperatures are still expected to run warmer than normal. Denver's forecast high Friday is 84 degrees, below the record of 89 degrees set in 1996.

The normal high in Denver this time of year is 70 degrees.

While the heat will feel more like June than May, relief from the heat is expected late Sunday into Monday. Minor snow will also be possible in the mountains as the pattern changes.