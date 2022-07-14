'I f***ing killed my wife': Dentist faces Denver jury for wife's death on Zambia safari

Denver is the stage for a federal criminal trial taking place involving big game, adultery and murder. The motive according to prosecutors is insurance money and an affair.

The defendant is Dr. Larry Rudolph, a wealthy dentist whose passion is big game hunting. His business and money are in Pittsburgh.

Larry and Bianca Ruldolph CBS

Larry admits he was having a long affair with an employee at his practice, Lori Milliron.

In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors a witness at an Arizona steakhouse overheard Rudolph telling Milliron, "I killed my f***ing wife. We were having an argument." Prosecutors said Rudolph added, "What more did she want from him? He killed his wife for her."

It was October 2016 when Larry and his wife, Bianca, were on a safari in Zambia. The couple was packing to leave.

A guide who was with the couple told the CBS News' 48 Hours he heard a gunshot and ran to their cabin. He found Bianca dead and Larry devastated.

"He is crying, crying. Let me just kill myself because my wife she has committed suicide," the guide named Spencer recalled Larry saying.

Zambian authorities questioned Larry. One investigator said, (Larry) "heard the gunshot and the scream. He said he rushed to the bedroom and then he found the wife, lying down in the pool of blood."

Local investigators found , "the firearm was loaded from the previous hunting activities causing it to accidently fire."

Prosecutors maintain Bianca could not have physically fired the rifle killing herself. Larry's defense attorneys told jurors that it's, "An awful tragedy, an accident."

Milliron, Larry's love affair, is also on trial accused of lying to authorities.