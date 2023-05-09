Democrats at Colorado State Capitol disband criminal justice commission credited with major reforms

The Colorado General Assembly adjourned Monday night after debating more than 600 bills over the last four months.

Criminal justice reform was the focus of more than 80 of those measures, including one to make all auto thefts a felony. It may not have passed if not for a stamp of approval from the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, or CCJJ. The group was formed 16 years ago to deal with some of the most complex -- and often contentious -- criminal justice reforms and its membership spans the criminal justice spectrum. But this year, in a surprise move, the House Judiciary Committee decided to disband it.

"It tempers the extreme views from either side of political aisle," said Tom Raynes, Executive Director of the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, and a member of the commission that in recent years has rewritten state's misdemeanor criminal code and drug sentencing laws.

"We were years ahead of other states and the nation in making that move and it only happened because of the CCJJ," said Raynes.

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee are among those who lauded the work of CCJJ on two big felony sentencing reforms this year. So, it was a surprise when the same committee voted against reauthorizing it.

Senate President Pro Tempore James Coleman says it's become too political.

"We want it to be less political. Less about divisions between the legislative body and the first floor and other folks in the stakeholding process ... but like how do we all come together in this interim and figure out what a better alternative is to CCJJ," he said.

Coleman says that replacement should include people who've been in the system. Coleman sponsored one of the more controversial criminal justice reform bills this year. It would have referred kids 12 and under who commit crimes to treatment instead of detention.

"I think the deterrent by '(I'm) going to jail and I'm never going to commit this crime again' isn't always the case. I think sometimes that reinforces that behavior. ... Our goal is to figure out how we all work best for kids in terms of what the next structure looks like."

The governor had recommended sending the juvenile reform bill to CCJJ. It essentially became a study instead.

Raynes worries that without the commission there will be more extreme legislation.

"I fear that without the CCJJ there's an opening for abuse. And by abuse I just mean too much power can be a bad thing and it can be imposed on the rest of the state without adequate conversation and debate."

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis released a statement saying the governor is disappointed CCJJ was not reauthorized, calling it "an important deliberative body representing a broad spectrum of stakeholders that examine and bring forth evidence based recommendations."

The statement says the governor's office is "evaluating the next possible steps to continue discussions."