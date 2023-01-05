DeMarcus Ware named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Watch Week 17's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall

The finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class were announced on Wednesday. Among the 15 finalists is former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers.

DeMarcus Ware during a Denver Broncos preseason game against the Houston Texans Aug. 23, 2014, at Mile High. Evan Semón/CBS

This is the second time Ware has been a finalist. Ware played 12 years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and the Broncos racking up 138.5 sacks in his career. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection is in the Top 10 for players with the most career sacks.

He was a leader on and off the field for the Broncos Super Bowl 50 winning team. Ware retired in 2017.

The 2023 hall of fame class will be announced on Feb. 9.

DeMarcus Ware Evan Semón/CBS

In all, finalists include:

Jared Allen, Defensive End (Third year as finalist)

– Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), Minnesota Vikings (2008-13), Chicago Bears (2014-15), Carolina Panthers (2015) Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle (Second year as finalist)

– Cincinnati Bengals (1996-2007), Baltimore Ravens (2008) Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety (Third year as finalist)

– Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-2012) Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker (First year as finalist)

– Indianapolis Colts (2002-12), San Diego Chargers (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Detroit Lions (2017) Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver (Second year as finalist)

– Chicago Bears (2006-2013), Atlanta Falcons (2014-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016) Torry Holt, Wide Receiver (Fourth year as finalist)

– St. Louis Rams (1999-2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009) Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver (Second year as finalist)

– Houston Texans (2003-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016) Albert Lewis, Cornerback (First year as finalist)

– Kansas City Chiefs (1983-1993), Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1994-98) Darrelle Revis, Cornerback (First year as finalist)

– New York Jets (2007-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013), New England Patriots (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Kansas City Chiefs (2017) Joe Thomas, Offensive Tackle (First year as finalist)

– Cleveland Browns (2007-17) Zach Thomas, Linebacker (Fourth year as finalist)

– Miami Dolphins (1996-2007), Dallas Cowboys (2008) DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End (Second year as finalist)

– Dallas Cowboys (2005-13), Denver Broncos (2014-16) Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver (Fourth year as finalist)

– Indianapolis Colts (2001-14) Patrick Willis, Linebacker (Second year as finalist)

– San Francisco 49ers (2007-14) Darren Woodson, Safety (First year as finalist)

