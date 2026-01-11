Delays expected along US 40 in Colorado as crews work to recover stuck snowplow

The Colorado Department of Transportation will try again on Monday to recover a snowplow that veered off a highway and became stuck earlier this week.

CDOT said the plow was clearing snow along US 40 at Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday morning when it veered off the side of the road. No injuries were reported.

Steamboat Radio

Crews ended operations to recover the plow by mid-afternoon. The department said that their recovery efforts would risk a lengthy, unannounced closure and could damage the plow. The snowplow remained off the side of the road and out of the way of traffic through the weekend while CDOT waited for more favorable conditions. In the meantime, another plow has been assigned to the area.

CDOT announced on Sunday that plans are in place to recover the plow on Jan. 12. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, traffic will alternate as recovery and towing operations are underway. Officials warned drivers that they expect the recovery to take much of the day and urged drivers to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.