Device investigated, all lanes reopened after 3-vehicle crash on C470
Drivers were urged to be aware of delays on both directions of C470 on Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes between Yosemite and Quebec. South Metro Fire Rescue called in a hazmat team after a radiological device fell from one of the vehicles.
The device was identified as a Troxler nuclear density gauge which is commonly used by contractors, engineers and highway departments to identify density of materials and surfaces. The device was intact and no leak occurred.
One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
There are lane closures in both directions of C470.
According to investigators, drivers can expect delays during the crash cleanup and investigation.
