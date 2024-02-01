Device investigated, all lanes reopened after 3-vehicle crash on C470

Delays on both directions of C470 after 3-vehicle crash, device investigated

Drivers were urged to be aware of delays on both directions of C470 on Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes between Yosemite and Quebec. South Metro Fire Rescue called in a hazmat team after a radiological device fell from one of the vehicles.

The device was identified as a Troxler nuclear density gauge which is commonly used by contractors, engineers and highway departments to identify density of materials and surfaces. The device was intact and no leak occurred.

Update: The device is a Troxler nuclear density gauge, commonly used by contractors, engineers and highway departments to identify density of materials and surfaces. The device is intact and no leak occurred. Crews are cleaning up the scene and are working to reopen all lanes of… pic.twitter.com/p8SNW2YkNr — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 1, 2024

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

There are lane closures in both directions of C470.

SMFR, @CSP_News and @CityofLoneTree Police on scene of a 3 vehicle collision westbound C470 between Yosemite & Quebec. 1 person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, no other injuries occurred. A radiological device fell from one of the vehicles and is being… pic.twitter.com/BbwiMFDD0V — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 1, 2024

According to investigators, drivers can expect delays during the crash cleanup and investigation.