Device investigated, all lanes reopened after 3-vehicle crash on C470

Delays on both directions of C470 after 3-vehicle crash, device investigated
Drivers were urged to be aware of delays on both directions of C470 on Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes between Yosemite and Quebec. South Metro Fire Rescue called in a hazmat team after a radiological device fell from one of the vehicles. 

c470-device.jpg
  The device was identified as a Troxler nuclear density gauge which is commonly used by contractors, engineers and highway departments to identify density of materials and surfaces.  South Metro Fire Rescue

The device was identified as a Troxler nuclear density gauge which is commonly used by contractors, engineers and highway departments to identify density of materials and surfaces. The device was intact and no leak occurred. 

c470-crash-hazmat.jpg
One person was injured in a 3-vehicle collision on C470 between Yosemite and Quebec. South Metro Fire Rescue

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. 

cdot-470-yosemite-frame-250-copy.jpg
There were lane closures on both directions of C470 after a three-vehicle crash and an investigation after a device fell off one of the vehicles.  CDOT

According to investigators, drivers can expect delays during the crash cleanup and investigation. 

First published on February 1, 2024 / 10:01 AM MST

