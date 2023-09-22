Deion Sanders still looking for "complete game" from his Colorado Buffaloes team

Deion Sanders' team may have had a strong start, but Coach Prime certainly sees room for improvement. The No. 19 ranked Colorado Buffaloes are undefeated after three games but now face a big challenge when travel to the Pacific Northwest to play No. 10 Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

Deion Sanders has led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 3-0 record. CBS

"We have not played a complete game. We have not played a game with offense, defense and special teams all showing up in the same manner," Sanders said this week. "The offense is playing well, the defense is hot garbage. If the defense is playing well, the offense is horrible and special teams aren't special. We have to put it all together to be able to defeat a team like Oregon."

The Buffaloes beat TCU and Nebraska before a thrilling come-from behind win over Colorado State last weekend in double overtime. They've been led on offense by Coach Prime's son star quarterback Shadeur Sanders, who is thickly in the Heisman Trophy conversation despite some rough going early last Saturday.

"He didn't look great for most of the game, but in crunch time, he turned into the greatest QB of all time while leading the Buffs on a comeback victory," wrote Tom Fornelli in the latest CBS Sports College Football QB Power Rankings. "Clutch goes a long way at the QB position."

Sanders ranks second in the FBS with 417 yards passing per game.

"Shadeur doesn't care about Heismans. He cares about winning and proving doubters wrong," Deion Sanders said on Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean this week. "Because people are still saying 'He ain't played anybody, he came from an HBCU.' Well, he chose to go to a (historically black college) I mean, he can't make up the schedule."

"He finds something to grab onto to make it personal, he really does."

Sanders said other players will need to step up on both defense and offense against the Ducks with two-way player Travis Hunter out. He was sent to the hospital with a lacerated liver from a late hit in the game against Colorado State.

"We just have to get the talent to be talented and to do what they're capable of doing. But no one in the country can fill Travis Hunter's shoes. He's one of a kind," Sanders said. "He's the best player on offense, the best player on defense. That's just who he is in the country, not just on his team."