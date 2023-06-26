Deion Sanders recovering after successful emergency surgery to repair blood clots in legs

By Cameron Salerno

(CBS SPORTS) - Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is recovering after emergency surgery to treat persistent blood clots in his legs he announced in a video posted Saturday. The procedure was to correct blood-flow issues that have plagued Sanders dating back to his days coaching at Jackson State.

Deion Sanders in the Arrow Touchdown Club in Boulder in December 2022. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In the Instagram video, Sanders told his sons he expects to be released on Sunday, just two days after Friday's procedure.

"I had a big blood clot in my thigh that they got out, and I had some below my knee that they got out," Sanders said from his hospital bed. "Then I've got one in the right leg that they're going to get soon."

News of the impending surgery first surfaced from Adam "Pacman" Jones, who updated Sanders' condition during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Now this is what happened. I went to the doctors the other day to check myself out and I have two clots in my leg. One in my right leg, one in my left leg in my thigh," Sanders said prior to the surgery. "Now I have a procedure tomorrow to try and get those clots so I can have proper blood flow through the leg so I can fix the toes."

Sanders additionally said it is unlikely he'll have to amputate his left foot due to the same blood clot issues, which was the topic in a recent episode of "The Pregame Show," a YouTube channel documenting the Buffaloes football program. In the episode, it was revealed Sanders could lose his left foot if he were to undergo another surgery. University of Colorado vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer told Sanders that in that clip if the current pain in a dislocated toe isn't dealt with soon it could lead to a more serious condition that will result in the amputation.

"There's no talk of amputation or any of that whatsoever," Sanders said in his most recent video. "The doctors were just telling me worst comes to worst, this was going to happen but I believe in staying right so you don't have to go left."

Sanders missed three games after his left big toe and second toe were amputated. With the 2023 season quickly approaching, a decision about what to do with his foot could come before the start of the fall season.

"I don't have feeling in the bottom of my foot, at all" Sanders told his doctors. "I just want to know what we can do because I want to do it this summer. Because, when we get rolling, I'm not going to have time to do it."