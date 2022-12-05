Deion Sanders officially arrives in Boulder after being hired to become head football coach

It's official! Hall of Famer and NFL legend, Deion Sanders has arrived in Boulder to take on the role of head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders, known by his nickname, "Coach Prime," arrived in Boulder and was welcomed by cheering and rowdy fans, who hope to see drastic changes as Sanders takes the role.

Sanders addressed the media in Boulder and discussed his expectations ahead of accepting the role to become head coach. He was also joined by the athletic director Rick George, who issued a statement last night when news broke, commending the coach for his enthusiasm and detailed approach to the game of football.

"Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character," George said in the statement.

In the press conference, Sanders gave a huge shout-out to George and commends him for being a "God-fearing" and goal-driven athletic director.

"Rick is a whole 'nother thing. I have met my match," said Sanders, addressing the media for the first time since the hire. "I've met someone who is profound and passionate, that was caring and stood on morals. God-fearing man and a devoted husband."

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sanders' deal is worth more than $5 million, along with incentives that could boost his salary by at least 40%, according to sources close with CBS News Colorado.

For CU, Sanders seemed like the clear-cut candidate to become head coach of the Buffaloes since he brings an exceptional football mind and essential collegiate experience to coach at any division level.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Buffaloes are desperate for leadership, coming off a tough 1-11 season, finishing at the bottom of the standings for the PAC-12. Coach Prime vouches to get things turned around quickly while pledging to bring victories to Boulder.

"It is my job, my occupation and my business and my dream to bring you guys back to where you know you should be long," Sander said.

Sanders also addressed how he plans to assemble his coaching staff and also the biggest concern of recruiting ahead of next season, saying, "We're going to have the best coaching staffs assembled, some of the best scouts, and some of the best kids that we are recruiting, with commitments coming on the way as we speak."

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Though Sanders has taken the job and was introduced as the new head coach of the team, he still has one more game to finish for Jackson State, who advanced to play North Carolina Central for the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Sanders was recently voted the SWAC's coach of the year for a second straight season. Jackson State has gone 27-5 during Sanders' tenure with 12 of his players earning some level of All-SWAC honors.

Coach Prime is set to officially coach his first game for the Buffaloes against the TCU Horned Frogs next season.