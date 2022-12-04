Watch CBS News
Football fans react to 'Coach Prime' coming to CU after agreeing to terms on contract

By Jasmine Arenas

/ CBS Colorado

At The Post Chicken and Beer Bar in Boulder, many fans were screaming, "'PRIME TIME!"

That's because fans can't wait for coach Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime" help turn the Buffaloes football program around.

"Pac-12 not ready bruh, prime time!," said a couple of students outside Folsom Field.

Other fans are excited about the new coach bringing in some great talent. For longtime fan, Gavin Geis, this means a chance for CU boulder football to bounce back.

"Now Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is going to be huge for recruitment…it is going to be huge for everything," said Geis.

"I think we can do something, we can maybe make top 25 hopefully we will see," added Dillion Johnson, a student at CU Boulder and longtime fan.

Many fans say they're tired of winless seasons.

"My dad came out for a game and we were like maybe we will win this time and it was kind of depressing," said a student and fan of CU Boulder.

But with coach prime in the building, fans think the outcome will be different this time.

"Deion coming to Boulder would be a huge energy and excitement and he would bring players here and all the people who left their season tickets last year will come back," added Steve Brown, a CU Alum and fan of the program.

The last time CU football won a national championship was in 1990, as fans hope Sanders could end that drought. But despite the result, fans want him to know they'll be there to support him.

"Great fan base, great school and one of the best student sections in the nation," said Jake Lomas, a student and fan at CU Boulder.

Jasmine Arenas

Jasmine Arenas is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 10:09 PM

