Report: Deion Sanders in talks with CU, South Florida about head coaching job

A report by Carl Reed of 247 sports says that current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been in discussions with the power brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about the team's respective head coaching jobs.

The report also states that Sanders interviewed for the CSU job last year.

247 sports is a college recruiting website owned by Paramount, the same company that owns CBS.

JACKSON, MS - OCTOBER 22: Deion Coach Prime Sander surveys the field of play during the Jackson State Tigers and Campbell Fighting Camels NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images

This isn't the first report that has linked the Pro Football Hall of Famer to the University of Colorado. On Nov. 5, Jean-Jaques Taylor of the website Andscape wrote that Sanders had drawn strong interest from Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Taylor has been a journalist for 30 years and spent 19 years at the Dallas Morning News.

Sanders is currently the head football coach at Jackson State. He guided the Tigers to a perfect 11-0 record this season.

He played 14 seasons in the NFL and spent 9 seasons in major league baseball. He is the only athlete to play in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.