Deion Sanders responds to rumors that tie him to coaching vacancy at Texas A&M: "I'm here"

It was only a matter of time before the rumors of Coach Deion Sanders leaving the Colorado Buffaloes for a bigger college football coaching job would come up. It has begun with the vacancy at Texas A&M.

Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines against the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 28 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN commentator Steven A. Smith shared his opinion this week on the possibility, saying Sanders should take the job if Texas A&M wants him and gives him an offer.

Coach Prime quickly shut down the speculation in his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

"I want to win. I want to win a game. You think I really do sit down and think about that kind of stuff? Come on. I'm good. We've got to win. Let's focus on this week," said Sanders.

Sanders said he's very comfortable in Boulder and his family is, too. Two of his children -- quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders -- are on CU's roster and several other family members have also moved to Colorado since he took the job nearly a year ago.

"My mother's here. My sister's here. My dog is here. My daughter's here. Three of my sons are here. My other daughter comes to darn near every home game. We're here. I get mail here. Pay taxes here. ... I'm here," he said.

Texas A&M fired Coach Jimbo Fisher over the weekend. He was in his sixth season with the Aggies.

Coach Prime is a local hero in Texas from his playing days with the Dallas Cowboys.