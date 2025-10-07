Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders to have surgery, reveals more health problems, "I'm going to be alright"

Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders to have surgery, reveals more health problems

Colorado Buffaloes Football Head Coach Deion Sanders revealed on Tuesday that he was scheduled for surgery, but had a positive outlook as he revealed that he was coping with more health problems.

During the CU Buffs game with Texas Christian University last weekend, Coach Prime was seen sitting down and wearing only one shoe.

Sanders talked about his health problems during his weekly update with the media on Tuesday morning. He did not mention exactly what the issue is, but said that he had a wonderful team of doctors at UCHealth and didn't plan on being on the sidelines for long.

Deion Sanders "Coach Prime" talks about having more surgery CBS

"Preferably, I'll be right back tomorrow because I don't miss practice," said Sanders.

He alluded that the surgery was scheduled to last about four hours.

He also said that he has received a lot of well-wishes and that he has received a lot of advice.

"This has nothing to do with me working at the level that I'm trying to compete at. It's hereditary, it is what it is," said Sanders. "There is nothing that I could have done to stop what has transpired. Nothing that I could have taken or something that I'm just not abiding by. It is what it is."

Sanders also said that he had heard from Buffs superfan Peggy Coppom, who is known better by her nickname "Miss Peggy," "God bless you, Miss Peggy. I know you've been reaching out to me. I love you and I appreciate you. I know you're out there watching. She's the best in the world, the best Buffs fan in the world."

Last year, Miss Peggy celebrated her 100th birthday with Sanders.

Coach Deion Sanders is joined by Peggy Coppom during a taping of "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean." CBS

Sanders also said, "I trust God with all my heart" when talking about his upcoming surgery.

In July, Sanders revealed his bladder cancer diagnosis and said at that time that he was cancer-free.

The Colorado Buffaloes take on Iowa State on Saturday at Folsom Field.

"I love you all," said Sanders. "I'm going to be alright."

CBS

The sports show "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" featuring Deion Sanders, is on CBS Colorado 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.