Defenseman Erik Johnson retires from professional hockey, won Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche in 2022

Veteran NHL defenseman Erik Johnson has retired from professional hockey, the Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday. Johnson was a longtime mainstay of the Avs' defensive core and a member of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup championships.

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 26: Erik Johnson #6 and the Colorado Avalanche celebrate winning the Stanley Cup after Game Six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning four games to two. Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Originally, the first overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 NHL draft, Johnson would eventually be part of a major deal that sent him to the Avalanche.

"After 18 incredible years in the NHL, I am retiring with a heart full of gratitude," Johnson said in the Avalanche press release. "To the St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and most of all the Colorado Avalanche: thank you for the opportunities and memories, especially the 2022 Stanley Cup."

After 17 seasons in the NHL, Johnson, 37, ended his career having played parts of 14 seasons with the Avalanche. A journeyman in the NHL, Johnson recorded 348 points in 1,023 games in the NHL. He spent 731 of those games in Colorado, according to the organization.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Erik Johnson #6 and J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche hold the Stanley Cup following their victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 26, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

During the 2022 Stanley Cup ceremony Johnson was given the honor of the first handoff of Lord Stanley by captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Throughout his career, Johnson also served as a member of USA hockey while in junior hockey and as a professional. That included a silver medal in the 2010 Winter Olympics hosted in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Johnson did short stints with Buffalo and Philadelphia before returning to Colorado in a trade with the Flyers during the 2024-25 regular season. This allowed him to play his final game as a member of the Avs on April 21, 2025 during the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Dallas Stars.

"To my teammates, coaches, and staff: your support, camaraderie, and dedication shaped my career," Johnson said in the press release. "To the fans: your passion made every moment unforgettable. To my family and friends: your unconditional love and support carried me through. Hockey has been my life, and I'm grateful for every second. I'm excited for what's next and will always cherish this journey."