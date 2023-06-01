3 of 5 defendants sentenced in deadly 2021 crime spree

Three of five defendants in a deadly crime that spanned three cities in August 2021 have been sentenced after pleading guilty. The crime spree included Denver, Aurora and Lakewood and left Shmuel Silverberg, 18, dead.

All five defendants, Noah Loepp-Hall, Seth Larhode, Aiden Sides, Isaiah Freeman and Samuel Fussell entered guilty pleas earlier this year

Noah Loepp-Hall Denver Police

"These five young men went on a vicious rampage that left one man paralyzed, a son dead and members of Denver's Jewish community reeling," said Denver DA Beth McCann in a statement. "I wish peace for Shmuel Silverberg's family and friends After "I wish peace for Shmuel Silverberg's family and friends and the other victims of these horrendous and brutal crimes as well as their families and friends. I also want to acknowledge the Denver police officers and our prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates and support staff who worked incredibly hard and with great sensitivity to bring these cases to conclusion."

Seth Larhode Denver Police

"We are forever grateful to the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney's Office for their tireless work on behalf of our son," said the parents of Shmuel Silverberg in a statement. "Their care, concern and sensitivity to our feelings and needs were unparalleled. We thank them for being there for us when we needed them and for taking the time to make sure that we understood all the proceedings."

Aiden Sides Denver Police

Noah Loepp-Hall was sentenced to a stipulated prison sentence of 65 years.

Aiden Sides was sentenced to a stipulated prison sentence of 41.5 years.

Isaiah Freeman Denver Police

Samuel Fussell will be sentenced on June 30, and Seth Larhode will be sentenced July 21.

Samuel Fussell Denver Police

Isaiah Freeman was sentenced to a stipulated 30-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said the crime spree spanned from East Colfax to Lakewood that began on Aug. 15, 2021 with a carjacking from a parking lot at 15296 E. Hampden Ave. where the victim was homeless and sleeping in his car. The violent crime spree continued for days.

CBS

The fatal shooting Aug. 17, 2021 was outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Shmuel Silverberg, a student there, was shot and killed after the suspects approached him.

Another shooting victim, Thomas Young, was robbed, beaten and shot and then left for dead.

CBS

Denver police said all five men met at a youth correctional facility in Golden.