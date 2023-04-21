Final 2 defendants plead guilty in deadly 2021 crime spree

The final two defendants in a deadly crime that spanned three cities in August 2021 have pleaded guilty. Three of five defendants pleaded guilty earlier this month.

The crime spree included Denver, Aurora and Lakewood and left Shmuel Silverberg, 18, dead.

Isaiah Freeman, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and to one count of first-degree assault involving multiple victims.

Samuel Fussell, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary and to one count of first-degree assault involving multiple victims. Fussell and Freeman are scheduled to for sentencing on May 31, at 1:30 p.m.

Noah Loepp-Hall, Seth LaRhode and Aden Sides all entered guilty pleas in connection with the crime spree and deadly shooting earlier this month.

Loepp-Hall, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. LaRhode, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and theft. Sides, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and to kidnapping. All are scheduled to be sentenced May 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Prosecutors said the crime spree spanned from East Colfax to Lakewood that began on Aug. 15, 2021 with a carjacking from a parking lot at 15296 E. Hampden Ave. where the victim was homeless and sleeping in his car. The violent crime spree continued for days.

The fatal shooting Aug. 17, 2021 was outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Shmuel Silverberg, a student there, was shot and killed after the suspects approached him.

Another shooting victim, Thomas Young, was robbed, beaten and shot and then left for dead.

Denver police said all five men met at a youth correctional facility in Golden.