Pre-evacuation notifications issued for wildfire in Colorado's Park County

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A pre-evacuation has started in Colorado's Park County after a wildfire broke out near Shawnee.

As of around 1 p.m., the 1-mile radius of that pre-evacuation included the area of Royal Ridge Road, County Road 43, and Camp Creek Road.

The fire was measured at around 3 to 5 acres, according to the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. Fire crews and county emergency management personnel are at the scene to battle the fire and assist residents with evacuations.

The site of the fire is about 11 miles northwest of Bailey and 50 miles southwest of Denver. The fire is being called the Deer Creek Fire.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

