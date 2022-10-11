Voters Decide: Colorado Secretary of State debate Tuesday and Governors' debate Thursday

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) is in a close race with Pam Anderson (R).

The two face off tonight at 6 p.m. at the University of Denver.

CBS News Colorado is hosting this debate, along with the Colorado Sun.

Jena Griswold (D) and Pam Anderson (R). CBS

We're also hosting the highly anticipated governors' debate this Thursday.

CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd, along with Colorado Sun Political Reporter Jesse Paul will question incumbent Governor Jared Polis and Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl in a live debate.

Topics of debate will include inflation, crime and abortion.

Join us at 6 p.m. for "Voters Decide" on streaming at CBSColorado.com and live on air. CBS News Colorado is the only local TV station that will be hosting Tuesday's debate.