Death toll rises to 5 after multi-vehicle crash on Colorado's I-25 near Pueblo

One of the 29 people injured in Tuesday's multi-vehicle crash on I-25 near Pueblo has died, bringing the total number of people killed in the crash to five. According to Colorado State Patrol investigators, the crash happened when there were heavy winds in the area, causing "brownout" conditions with little to no visibility for motorists just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

A deadly crash involved more than two dozen vehicles, some semis and animal trailers, on I-25 near Pueblo on Feb. 17, 2025. CBS

The identity of the fifth person who died after the crash was not released. Investigators said the four people who were killed on Tuesday were all from southern Colorado. Two men were from Walsenburg. One was a woman from Pueblo and one was a woman from Rye. 

Near the deadly crash scene on I-25 south of Pueblo, blowing dirt contributed to low visibility.  KKTV

State troopers said the vehicles involved in the crash included 29 passenger vehicles and seven semis. One of the vehicles was pulling a trailer full of goats. Four of those goats were killed.  

More than two dozen vehicles were involved in a deadly crash on I-25 near Pueblo.  CBS

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. 

All lanes of northbound I-25 reopened around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, more than 13 hours after the crash. 

