Body found in Cherry Creek Reservoir in Colorado, man may have been ice fishing

Body found at reservoir in Denver metro area, man may have been ice fishing

A man who authorities say may have been ice fishing was found dead in Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday. The reservoir is located in Cherry Creek State Park in the southeastern part of the Denver metro area.

Two fisherman told investigators that they found the body in the water about 75 feet from shore. At first they spotted a cooler, and when they went to pull it out of the water they found the body of the man holding onto it. Ice fishing gear was also recovered in the area.

It's not immediately clear how long ago the man died, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

A dive team from South Metro Fire Rescue began conducting a search in the water in case another person was with the deceased man.