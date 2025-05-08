Deaf, hard-of-hearing children in Colorado participate in track and field day

About 350 deaf and hard of hearing students participate in track and field day in Aurora

As school winds down for the year, field day is a tradition for students. That includes children who are deaf and hard-of-hearing.

Marion Downs Center hosted its annual deaf and hard-of-hearing track and field day. CBS

The Marion Downs Center hosted its annual Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Track and Field Day in Aurora on Wednesday. The event brings together children who are deaf and hard-of-hearing for some classic field day events to showcase teamwork.

"This is really about these kids having their community here. Many kids who are deaf and hard of hearing are spread out in different schools and don't always feel the community," said Sandra Gabbard, President and CEO of the Marion Downs Center.

Volunteers, teachers and sign language interpreters supported about 350 children who participated in deaf and hard-of-hearing track and field day. CBS

