1 killed, 4 injured in wrong way crash on I-25 in Denver

One person was killed and four were taken to the hospital after Denver police say someone drove onto Interstate 25 at the Speer Boulevard exit the wrong way.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. on Sunday on I-25 near 20th Street.

Few details were immediately available, but police say a 26-year-old woman driving a gray Chrysler went south in the northbound lanes of I-25 and struck another car.

The woman was killed at the scene, but a passenger in her car and three people in the other car were taken to the hospital -- three with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes were being diverted onto the 23rd Street exit for hours, but that scene has since cleared and normal traffic has resumed.