Deadly shooting in Denver metro area leads police on pursuit early Wednesday morning

A shooting turned deadly early Wednesday morning after one victim with gunshot wounds was found dead inside a vehicle that led police on a pursuit. According to Thornton police, officers began a pursuit of suspects wanted in a shooting near 96th and Huron around 5 a.m.

A shooting turned deadly early Wednesday morning after one victim with gunshot wounds was found dead inside a vehicle that led police on a pursuit. CBS

Officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they took multiple suspects into custody and began a pursuit of other suspects. The suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting led officers on a pursuit until it came to a stop near 56th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

At the time, officers said both individuals in the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds. One was located near the scene and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second person was located inside the suspect vehicle and died.

During the investigation, southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard were closed to traffic at I-76.