Deadly semi crash in Colorado mountains closes WB I-70 for extended period

Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

An early morning semi-truck crash near Silverthorne has killed several people and westbound Interstate 70 is expected to be closed for an extended period, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 5:45 a.m. near milepost 208. The semi-truck went off the side of the road, crashed, and caught fire, investigators say. Everyone in the truck was killed, but due to the "extensive damage" and fire, investigators don't yet know how many people were in the truck.

Photos posted by CSP show a large quantity of dog food in the trailer. 

img-2005.jpg
A handout photo from Colorado State Patrol shows the aftermath of a deadly semi crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. Colorado State Patrol

There was no estimated time for reopening of the highway and CSP says people should expect an "extended closure" as the investigation and removal of the wreckage continues.

